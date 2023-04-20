Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.48 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $444.51. The company had a trading volume of 83,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.63 and its 200-day moving average is $424.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $487.47.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

