Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,353 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 6,790.9% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the airline’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,593. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

