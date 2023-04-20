Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $664,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.63. 5,258,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,879,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average is $149.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $12,397,544 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

