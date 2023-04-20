Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,714. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.67.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

