Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 339 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.87. 15,488,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,154,480. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.38 and its 200-day moving average is $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $681.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

