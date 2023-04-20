Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 4,387 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for about 0.8% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.93. 840,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.
Insider Activity at Exelon
In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Exelon
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- Morgan Stanley’s Earnings Is Fuel For The Rally
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.