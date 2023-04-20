Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 4,387 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for about 0.8% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.93. 840,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.