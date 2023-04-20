Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 52,423 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,423 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,479,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 100,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.05. 196,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

