Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 910 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.95. 2,599,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,359,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

