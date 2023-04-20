Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.68. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 202,988 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $29,505.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $29,505.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,988 shares of company stock worth $138,617. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

