Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.68. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 202,988 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
