Achain Price Reaches $0.0013 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $141,608.69 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004425 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003672 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

