Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ADEX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 5,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEX. Sea Otter Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

