Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.7 %

AEM stock traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$76.34. 542,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,806. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$80.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1595896 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.39%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

