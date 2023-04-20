Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 2,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,292. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $170.93. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,686,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 628,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.