Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3572 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31.

EADSY stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. Airbus has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Airbus had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 43.08%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

