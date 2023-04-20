Algorand Tops One Day Trading Volume of $127.29 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $127.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001239 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,431,927,927 coins and its circulating supply is 7,230,202,769 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

