Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,771,696 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 931,360 shares.The stock last traded at $5.08 and had previously closed at $5.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $953.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

Insider Activity

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $34,916.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 395,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,426.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $34,916.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 395,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki bought 100,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.