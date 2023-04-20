Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.39

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 61420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($255.43) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.
Allianz Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.