Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.39

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 61420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($255.43) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Allianz had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $37.47 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Allianz SE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

