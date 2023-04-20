Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Price Down 3.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 824,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,089,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ally Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 78,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 348,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 66,265 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

