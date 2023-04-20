Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.62. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 29,000 shares trading hands.
Almonty Industries Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.60.
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
Featured Stories
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.