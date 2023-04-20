American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Shares Up 0.1%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.44. 2,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000.

About American Century Multisector Income ETF

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

