American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 123.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

