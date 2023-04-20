Americas Silver (TSE:USA) PT Lowered to C$0.85

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.
Americas Silver Stock Performance
TSE USA traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.74. 34,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26.
About Americas Silver
Recommended Stories
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.