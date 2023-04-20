Americas Silver (TSE:USA) PT Lowered to C$0.85

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

TSE USA traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.74. 34,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

