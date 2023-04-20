Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,147 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after buying an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

ABCB stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

