Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.16. 2,856,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

