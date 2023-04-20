Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bloom Energy Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloom Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BE. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

BE stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 140.2% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,403 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

