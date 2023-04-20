Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $110.36

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,484,250,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

