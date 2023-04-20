Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $376.26

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 376.26 ($4.66) and traded as low as GBX 262.25 ($3.25). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.25), with a volume of 30,647 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of £63.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 375.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 7.35 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. Anpario’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

In other Anpario news, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £4,438.80 ($5,492.88). In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.29), for a total value of £34,700 ($42,940.23). Also, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £4,438.80 ($5,492.88). Corporate insiders own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

