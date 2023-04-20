APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

APA stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in APA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in APA by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in APA by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

