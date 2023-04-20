Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

Shares of APLS opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $83.22.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $101,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,692,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $938,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,027,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,346,149.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $101,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,692,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,410 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,419,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after acquiring an additional 287,786 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

