Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.15) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

APLS stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $101,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,692,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $101,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,692,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,484 shares of company stock worth $5,424,410. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.