Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Up 4.5%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.37 and last traded at $115.34. Approximately 1,606,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,337,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.
Applied Materials Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.
Applied Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.
Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Morgan Stanley’s Earnings Is Fuel For The Rally
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.