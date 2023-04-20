ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.16% of ArcBest worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCB. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

ArcBest Trading Up 1.1 %

ArcBest stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.19. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

About ArcBest



ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

