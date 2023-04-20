Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $547,626.42 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82.

On Friday, February 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05.

Arcellx stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $36.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

