Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Emfo LLC’s Largest Position

Emfo LLC lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up approximately 8.6% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Emfo LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. 998,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,160. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

