Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 242 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,999. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day moving average is $242.09. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.45.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

