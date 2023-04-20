Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,652,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

