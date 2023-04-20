Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.24. 384,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.39. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

