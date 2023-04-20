Argent Capital Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $698.15. The company had a trading volume of 60,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.30. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $711.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

