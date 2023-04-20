Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,276 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,156,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,944,273. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.