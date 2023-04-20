Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,530. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

