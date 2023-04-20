Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $5.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.51. 4,206,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

