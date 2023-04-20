Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 4,622 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $56,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 421,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.98. 5,031,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,151. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

