ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of Meritage Homes worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $2,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $125.78 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $127.17. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.45.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

See Also

