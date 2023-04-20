ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of Meritage Homes worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $2,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.9 %

MTH stock opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $127.17.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

