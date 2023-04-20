ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 1,899 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $58.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

