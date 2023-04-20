ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 157.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $62.23 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Insider Activity

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

