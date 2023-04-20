ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 11,684 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 345.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

NYSE AVD opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $605.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

