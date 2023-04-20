ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,311 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $152.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.