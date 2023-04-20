ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 367 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in The Cigna Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $256.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

