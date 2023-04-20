ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 310 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $163.41 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

